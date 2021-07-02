Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $788,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.01. 2,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,785. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.74.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

