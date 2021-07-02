Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 118,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,012. The company has a market cap of $389.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

