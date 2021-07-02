GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 578.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,942,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GSK stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.