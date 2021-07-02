Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

