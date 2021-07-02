Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.11.
In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
