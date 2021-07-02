Global Water Resources, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:GWR opened at C$21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$476.38 million and a PE ratio of 843.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.58 and a 1-year high of C$22.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.56.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

