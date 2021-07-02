Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Up 186.5% in June

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, a growth of 186.5% from the May 31st total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,047,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.44 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $257,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.