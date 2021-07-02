GNY (GNY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $159,997.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. GNY has a market cap of $76.93 million and $159,997.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001187 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.00694163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,511.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.