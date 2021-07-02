Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits One Day Volume of $424,865.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $424,865.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

