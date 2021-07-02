Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.96.

Shares of AUMN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. 318,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,942. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

