Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Short Interest Down 52.7% in June

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 463,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 517,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

GSS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. 795,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $331.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.88. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a positive return on equity of 276.35%. The firm had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

