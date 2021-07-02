Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.98. 51,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,769. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $260.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

