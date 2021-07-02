Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,168. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

