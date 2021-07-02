Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,549,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,605,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,509. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.48 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $494.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

