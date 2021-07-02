Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $932.91. 5,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,397. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $566.21 and a 52 week high of $928.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $857.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

