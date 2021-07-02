Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

GBDC stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 4,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $72,353.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,767.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 108,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,551. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 318,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $659,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 211.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 277,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,212 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

