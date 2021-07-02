Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,068.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 108,199 shares of company stock worth $1,678,551. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 318,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 211.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 277,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,212 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

