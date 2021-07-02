Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Position Raised by Owls Nest Partners IA LLC

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the quarter. Goosehead Insurance comprises about 9.2% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $15,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,875. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.77, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,657 shares of company stock valued at $46,236,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.