Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,457 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graco by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,150,000 after buying an additional 78,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Graco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,136,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,051,000 after buying an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 over the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

