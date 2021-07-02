Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.80% of Grand Canyon Education worth $89,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.14. 2,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,287. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

