Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.57. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

