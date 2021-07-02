Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.56.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$82.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$70.06 and a twelve month high of C$85.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.08. The stock has a market cap of C$5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

