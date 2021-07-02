Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 38.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 69.8% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 72,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

