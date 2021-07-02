Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.27.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 38.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 69.8% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 72,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
