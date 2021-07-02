Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

GNCGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY remained flat at $$7.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

