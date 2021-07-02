Greenline Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.56. 490,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,082,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

