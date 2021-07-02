Greenline Partners LLC Increases Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 1.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,094 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. 74,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.41. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.