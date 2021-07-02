Greenline Partners LLC Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.96. 29,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,660. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

