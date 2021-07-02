Greenline Partners LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $131,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $100,783,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 588,753 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.95. 79,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,315. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.91.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

