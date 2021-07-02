GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Up 3.2%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.73. 1,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 325,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

