GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Up 3.2%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.73. 1,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 325,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
