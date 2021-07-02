GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

