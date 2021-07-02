Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.30).

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,703 ($35.31) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,494.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -209.53. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,731 ($35.68).

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total value of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

