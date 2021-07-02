Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) Increases Dividend to GBX 15.36 Per Share

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.36 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Gresham House Strategic’s previous dividend of $12.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gresham House Strategic stock opened at GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,524.39. Gresham House Strategic has a 12 month low of GBX 950 ($12.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95).
Gresham House Strategic Company Profile
