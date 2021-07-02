Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) Increases Dividend to GBX 15.36 Per Share

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.36 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Gresham House Strategic’s previous dividend of $12.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gresham House Strategic stock opened at GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,524.39. Gresham House Strategic has a 12 month low of GBX 950 ($12.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95).

Gresham House Strategic Company Profile

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

