Grid Dynamics (GDYN) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Grid Dynamics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million -$12.60 million 134.29 Grid Dynamics Competitors $1.87 billion $328.53 million 56.52

Grid Dynamics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics. Grid Dynamics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics’ peers have a beta of -20.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -8.53% 3.61% 3.33% Grid Dynamics Competitors -39.61% -60.32% -3.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grid Dynamics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Grid Dynamics Competitors 2170 11400 21299 608 2.57

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.59%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Grid Dynamics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grid Dynamics peers beat Grid Dynamics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

