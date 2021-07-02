Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Up 116.9% in June

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

