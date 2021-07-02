GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Shares Sold by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,803 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.08% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $22,319,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSAH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 11,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,317. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

