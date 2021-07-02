Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Guardant Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $126.85 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,583.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,199 shares of company stock valued at $66,343,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

