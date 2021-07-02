Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.67

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$33.67 and last traded at C$39.02, with a volume of 225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GCG shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.05.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 1,100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,553.97. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,200,553.87. Insiders bought a total of 289,925 shares of company stock worth $9,090,783 over the last three months.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

