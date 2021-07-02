Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,294 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 181.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 243.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $307.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $174.07 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.