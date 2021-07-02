Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 77.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,140 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,769,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,159,000 after buying an additional 303,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,828,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,993,000 after buying an additional 202,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xerox by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after buying an additional 521,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Xerox by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,216,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,872,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of XRX opened at $23.82 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

