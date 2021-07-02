Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $13.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 8.18%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

