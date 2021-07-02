Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 40,890 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 46.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 70,042 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.