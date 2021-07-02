Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after buying an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

