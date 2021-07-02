Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

