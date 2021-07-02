Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,800 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 54,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,155,000 after buying an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $75.11 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.93. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

