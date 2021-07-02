Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 3,700 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 33,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 79,125 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCCO opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

