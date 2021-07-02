Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $138,000 Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,488 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,444,000 after buying an additional 257,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,895,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

