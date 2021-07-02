Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $478,000 Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

Shares of TRP opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

