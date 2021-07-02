Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $292,000 in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 166.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 123.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 750.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after buying an additional 1,835,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $1,113,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $24.91 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

