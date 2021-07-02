Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 895 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 96.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

BMO opened at $103.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.04. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $51.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

