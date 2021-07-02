H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 137.2% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HCYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,376. H-CYTE has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.83.

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

