H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 137.2% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS HCYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,376. H-CYTE has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.83.
H-CYTE Company Profile
See Also: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.