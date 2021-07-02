Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.01 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

